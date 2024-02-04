Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $2,943,626.70 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 92,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $2,943,626.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 655,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,945,505.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, John Bicket sold 86,974 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,837,961.62.

On Tuesday, December 26th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $3,161,227.95.

On Tuesday, November 28th, John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,924,693.89.

On Tuesday, November 21st, John Bicket sold 78,332 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,064,048.20.

On Wednesday, November 8th, John Bicket sold 2,973 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $73,789.86.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Samsara by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 67.4% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Samsara by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

