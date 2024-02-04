Roy Choi Purchases 159,665 Shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Stock

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 159,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $201,177.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,741,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,922.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Roy Choi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Roy Choi purchased 10,002 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $13,502.70.
- On Tuesday, December 12th, Roy Choi purchased 1,411,102 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $1,326,435.88.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of AGAE stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment
About Allied Gaming & Entertainment
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.
