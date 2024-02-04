Roy Choi Purchases 159,665 Shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Stock

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 159,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $201,177.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,741,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,922.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Roy Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allied Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Roy Choi purchased 10,002 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $13,502.70.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Roy Choi purchased 1,411,102 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $1,326,435.88.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AGAE stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.