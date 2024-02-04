Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,955 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $23,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.2 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $290.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $225.14 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

