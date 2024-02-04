Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,367 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 353,156 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,874 shares of the airline’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 179,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

