Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,019 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 406,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $14,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,862,000 after purchasing an additional 678,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,524,000 after purchasing an additional 262,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,126,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,922,000 after purchasing an additional 123,377 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ONB stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ONB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

