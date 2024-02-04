New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 59,061 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,061 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Exact Sciences worth $23,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

