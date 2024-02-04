New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 40,455 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,455 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $21,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 79,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.14. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.