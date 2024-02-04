New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 40,455 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2024

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBFree Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,455 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $21,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 79,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.14. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.