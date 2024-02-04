New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $23.12 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,652 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of DoorDash worth $23,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $556,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in DoorDash by 61.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $2,894,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 11.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $15,220,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $64,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,836.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $64,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,836.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 559,700 shares of company stock valued at $55,740,670. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $109.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $110.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.71.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.