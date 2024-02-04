New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Quest Diagnostics worth $21,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 81,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 95.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DGX opened at $125.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

