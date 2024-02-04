NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTST. Bank of America lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho raised shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

NTST opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 139.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.