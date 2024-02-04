Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 13,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Snap alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $623,522,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Snap by 25.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888,448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,795,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after acquiring an additional 392,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.