Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 13,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SNAP opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $623,522,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Snap by 25.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888,448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,795,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after acquiring an additional 392,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
