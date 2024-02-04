Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 924 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,232,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.95. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.18.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

