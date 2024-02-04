Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,770 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 683.6% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $37.42 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

