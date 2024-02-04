Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.06. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

