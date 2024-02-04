Metis Global Partners LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 276,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CCL opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &



Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

