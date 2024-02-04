Metis Global Partners LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 24,337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 236,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,010,000 after buying an additional 235,829 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $246.48 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $340.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.73.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

