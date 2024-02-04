Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,616 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 553,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 158,959 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 91.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.07%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

