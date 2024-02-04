Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 4,632 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.