Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

NYSE XOM opened at $101.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

