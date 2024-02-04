Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $499.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $432.00 to $499.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $460.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $463.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,172 shares of company stock valued at $111,182,026 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after buying an additional 495,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after buying an additional 1,240,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after buying an additional 274,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

