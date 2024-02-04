Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,176 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $172.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average of $140.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

