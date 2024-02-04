Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,285 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GH stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

