Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.89 and a twelve month high of $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.53.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

