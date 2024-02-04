Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 1,415.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 834,385 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 240,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cohu by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cohu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 137,768 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COHU. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cohu from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

COHU stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.52. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

