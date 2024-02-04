Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $342,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,311,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $342,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,311,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,139 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,839 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.27% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

