Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ATI by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ATI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

