Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,143 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $46.11.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.