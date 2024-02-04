Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 19,240 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Latham Group by 217.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Latham Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWIM opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.36. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

