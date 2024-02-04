Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in City by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in City by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in City by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in City by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in City by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $207,032.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,784 shares in the company, valued at $865,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,522 shares of company stock valued at $351,730. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

City Stock Performance

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.53.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

City Company Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.