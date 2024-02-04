Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $132.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $106.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

