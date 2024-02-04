Laizer Kornwasser Sells 7,882 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.