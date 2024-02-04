Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Shopify by 44.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,400 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 6,194.5% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after buying an additional 1,077,959 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Shopify by 84.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,821,000 after buying an additional 966,816 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.95.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

