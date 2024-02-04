Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

