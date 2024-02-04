Keybank National Association OH Sells 708 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.40% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000.

Shares of IVOG opened at $99.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.31 and a 12 month high of $100.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $822.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

