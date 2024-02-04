Keybank National Association OH Sells 583 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $166.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

