Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,966 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

