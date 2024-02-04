Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

