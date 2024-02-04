Keybank National Association OH Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 218.0% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELV opened at $495.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $501.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.78.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

