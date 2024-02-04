Keybank National Association OH Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in HP were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,077 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 48,394 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

HP Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

