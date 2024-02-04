Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

NYSE EOG opened at $110.85 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

