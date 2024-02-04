Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

