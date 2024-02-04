Karah Herdman Parschauer Sells 11,931 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 11,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $156,773.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,533.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evolus Price Performance

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $770.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $50.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 507.42% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOLS

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.