Karah Herdman Parschauer Sells 11,931 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 11,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $156,773.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,533.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Evolus Price Performance
NASDAQ EOLS opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $770.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.74.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $50.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 507.42% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
