Jump Financial LLC Sells 6,073 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,300 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 41.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,942 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 47.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,973 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 49,589 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 410.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,031 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 53,887 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 57.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,740 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 50,703 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $21.85 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.61.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

