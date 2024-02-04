Jump Financial LLC Sells 3,272 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

