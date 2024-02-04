JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Atria Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 593,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,044,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $174.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.