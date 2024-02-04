Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,184,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 890.2% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 41,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 37,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,677,729 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

