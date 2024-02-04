Insider Selling: SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) EVP Sells $249,483.16 in Stock

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SLM by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

