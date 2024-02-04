Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PTON opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after buying an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,310 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Peloton Interactive

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.