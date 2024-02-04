Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,364 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Immunovant by 24.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Immunovant by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 206.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $50,051.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,820,472.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,624 shares of company stock worth $1,248,375 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

