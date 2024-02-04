Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) CEO Adam K. Simpson Sells 15,000 Shares

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 15,000 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $229,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,483,865.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Icosavax Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $15.24 on Friday. Icosavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $763.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ICVX shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Icosavax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the second quarter worth $36,778,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 868,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 23.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

Featured Articles

